Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart team up for new holiday film 'Happiest Season' By Heather Cichowski

The holiday season will be here before we know it, and some people have already decided to start celebrating it. Festive campaigns and films are starting to come out, including Happiest Season. The Christmas film recently dropped its official trailer and it brings together Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart.

The holiday rom-com is directed and co-written by Clea DuVall. It stars Kristen as Abby, who is planning to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) over the holidays. But Abby finds out Harper has not come out to her family and they don't know about Abby and Harper's relationship. Dan plays John, Abby's friend. The Schitt's Creek star is already seen offering support and advice in the trailer.

"Meeting your girlfriend's family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she's gay – is even harder," reads the film's description.

"Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas."

Besides Kristen, Dan and Mackenzie, the LGBTQ film features a number of other A-listers, including Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.

"Everybody's story is different," Dan advises in the preview to Kristen's character. "Just because Harper isn't ready, it doesn't mean that she doesn't love you."

According to eOne Films, Happiest Season will be released in "Canada on November 26 anywhere you can rent or buy movies – like iTunes, Google Play, Rogers on Demand or your local On Demand platform."