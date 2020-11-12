'I am a visual person and like to have everything written out': Tessa Virtue shares her health and wellness tips By Heather Cichowski

As an athlete, Tessa Virtue is well versed in the importance of keeping a healthy body and mind. That's something many of us have been trying to do during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Olympian is no exception. In a recent Instagram Live Q&A, she said keeping a calendar has been one of the biggest keys for her.

During the live event with Kashi, Tessa was joined by TV host and Healthy Is Hot podcaster Chloe Wilde. The former ice dancer spoke on how the campaign made her more aware of her choices. Kashi's #FullOfLife initiative is about reminding Canadians that small, simple choices can make a big difference in staying committed to mindful intentions. That's where her calendar comes in.

"My calendar is my Bible," the 31-year-old admitted, revealing she has an old school paper document in which she writes with pencil and uses colour codes. "I am a visual person and like to have everything written out. This ensures I stay on track and can plan my week accordingly."

Tessa's calendar is also something that helped her keep on track during these uncertain times.

"Especially since the pandemic hit, it can be difficult to have the motivation to do anything," she explained. "My calendar keeps me accountable and ensures I stay on track to reach my goals."

The former ice dancer said she's now looking for new kinds of movement, including dancing and walking. The Canadian said she's also practising mindfulness by being present for herself and others, trying to do digital detoxes regularly and focusing on her breathing. She also stressed the importance of setting goals, even when we're mostly spending time inside.

"It’s great to set goals in life, but it’s equally as important not to get discouraged if you veer off course," Tessa mused. "Missing a few weeks – or even months! – of tracking towards your goals shouldn’t prevent you from getting back on the horse and reframing your goals to fit your busy lifestyle."

The 31-year-old also said she sees the uncertain time of COVID-19 as a time for reflection.

"I think a lot of us are exploring new hobbies and new passions as we are facing these really uncertain times," she shared.

"It's a great chance for reflection, a great chance to look inward to realize do our values line up with the things that we're doing? And how we reconcile that."

She also said like many of us, simple things are what make her happy, and the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted that for her.