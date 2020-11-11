'Deadpool is CGI': Simu Liu releases hilarious diss track taking aim at Ryan Reynolds – for a good cause By Zach Harper

Move over, Hugh Jackman? Ryan Reynolds might have a new feud on his hands!

Simu Liu of Kim's Convenience fame has released a hilarious diss track targeting the Deadpool star – and it's all for a good cause.

The two Canadian stars are competing in the AGBO Superhero League, a fantasy football league started by Joe Russo, the director of Avengers: Endgame. All this fall, celebs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been competing against each other in the league, trying to raise US$1 million for their favourite charities.

In the diss track, Simu, who's competing on behalf of UNICEF Canada, calls Ryan Canada's "Golden child" and then hilariously goes Deadpool is a great superhero and everything, but "Deadpool's CGI, man – I do my own stunts." Simu is set to play Shang-Chi in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, slated to open in theatres in 2021.

He goes on to poke fun at Ryan for being called the Sexiest Man Alive "all the way back in 2007," adding computer animated baldness on top of Ryan's head.

Ryan hasn't responded yet, but we can't imagine it will be long before he does.

That said, he does have another competition with fake nemesis Hugh to deal with right now. The Deadpool and Wolverine stars are taking each other on in a contest to determine "the ultimate feud winner" that will benefit the SickKids Foundation and Hugh's Laughing Man Foundation.

Until Dec. 20, anyone who buys Ryan's Aviation Gin or Hugh's Laughing Man Coffee from Sam's Club will have been deemed to have "voted" for either Ryan or Hugh. If you're outside of the United States or there's no Sam's Club franchise near you, you can vote by visiting the retailer's website. An equal amount of funding will be donated to each charity at the end of the competition.

This isn't the first diss we've seen this year in the AGBO Superhero League, either. In October, Paul Rudd, who's also in the league, couldn't resist the opportunity to lob some fake insults at Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland, who play Thor and Spider-Man, respectively, and are competing against him.

"I'm the smallest Avenger there is, and that includes Tom Holland," the Ant-Man star quipped in a video call with Jasper, a teenage cancer survivor who was undergoing treatment at the Queensland Children's Hospital in Australia.

The same week, Robert Downey, Jr., who plays Iron Man, shared a clip in which he spoke to a cartoon version of Paul in very short shorts. He couldn't pass up the opportunity to harken back to Paul's role in Wet Hot American Summer and have some fun trash talking his buddy.

"I'm gonna enter your candy store that you and your hipster buddies put together," Robert hilariously said. "I'm going to buy it, lease it back to myself, sit there and eat all the candy. I'm just gonna sit there and make myself sick eating it, same way that we're gonna win," he said of his team.

No good diss goes unanswered, so Paul released a hilarious video in response. In it, he covered Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" – but changed the lyrics to trash talk Robert.

"Has he lost his mind? Will his team score more than mine?" Paul sang in the clip, before finishing with "Now the time is here for Iron Man to disappear. I love you, 3000, but you're going to lose to an ant."

We're happy to see these stars spreading so much love to their fans – and by giving back through fantasy football!