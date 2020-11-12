The Weeknd to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021 By Zach Harper

Cheers to The Weeknd! This has been a huge year for the Canadian superstar, who has blown up the charts throughout 2020 with hits such as "Blinding Lights" and "After Hours." And now he's set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year!

The man who is known as Abel Tesfaye in his personal life will do the honours in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year."

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation production company are putting the half-time show together again next year. This is the second time he's done so, having brought Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to the stage this past February for a glam-filled event that thrilled Miami when Super Bowl LIV was held there.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," Jay-Z said in a statement. "His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

We might see a Super Bowl that's much different next year due to COVID-19 – possibly one played without an audience. The Weeknd has extensive experience with that, having performed on an empty stage for the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this summer. He did "Blinding Lights" on top of a building in New York, and it worked very well. You can watch the performance above.

We're thrilled to see a Canadian get top billing at the halftime show again. That's not something that's happened since Shania Twain rocked the stage with Sting and No Doubt in 2003. We can't wait to see what The Weeknd does!