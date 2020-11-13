'The Crown' cast celebrates the season four premiere with a red carpet at their homes By Heather Cichowski

The coronavirus pandemic has changed red carpets and premieres, with social distancing and adhering to lockdown measures being top priorities. But the cast of The Crown was still able to celebrate the fourth season of the Netflix show by hosting a red carpet – from the comfort of their homes.

@TheCrownNetflix Instagram shared photos of stars Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Princess Diana),Emerald Fennell (Camilla Parker Bowles) and Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) on their individual red carpets complete with The Crown backdrops.

"If one cannot go to the premiere, the premiere must go to you," the caption read. "The cast and crew of The Crown take part in a virtual launch of Season Four from the comfort of their own homes."

England is currently in a lockdown as of Nov. 5, with similar restrictions being imposed across the United Kingdom.

Helena's look was fit for a queen – or princess – thanks to her black lace dress, glittering platform shoes and crown. The actress was joined on the red carpet by her two dogs!

Olivia was her elegant self in a black pantsuit with scarf-tie ivory blouse, and Josh wore a black jacket and trousers with khaki turtleneck from Loewe and Jonathan Anderson.

Emma opted for a playful blue plaid mini dress and matching leggings, paired with platform heels and drop earrings. The ensemble was custom Miu Miu. Emerald struck a pose in a pale yellow dress with hot pink pumps. Finally, Gillian smiled for the camera wearing a Dior navy dress with The Crown's showrunner and her partner Peter Morgan.

It might not have been the typical red carpet, but it still makes us very excited to see the fourth season of The Crown on Nov. 15.

