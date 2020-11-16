Dan Levy's incredible gesture to University of Alberta's Native Studies faculty By Zach Harper

Dan Levy wants to ensure more people learn about Indigenous issues and history (and histories!) after he took a course he's called "nothing short of transformational."

The Schitt's Creek creator enrolled in the University of Alberta's Indigenous Canada course in the summer. The free 13-week course "explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations," according to the school's website.

The University of Alberta has the only Indigenous studies faculty in North America. While other post-secondary institutions have schools of Indigenous studies, U of A's is the only dedicated faculty.

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeFpic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

"I'm urging all of you to donate if you can," Dan said in a video he tweeted on Nov. 15 after finishing the course. He added he would match all donations up to a maximum of $25,000. "So, that is a lot of money we can raise for an incredibly deserving faculty."

In a tweet accompanying the video, Dan called "the weekly discussions" that were part of the course "nothing short of transformational."

When he started taking the course in August, the 37-year-old encouraged fans to join him.

"If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we need to actively relearn history – history that wasn't taught to us in school – to better understand and contextualize our lives and to better support and be of service to each other."