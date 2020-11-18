'There is a time for everything': Michael J. Fox says he's going into a second retirement By Heather Cichowski

Michael J. Fox has released a new book entitled No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, in which the beloved actor shares his hopes, resiliency and fears through stories of his life.

The beloved Canadian star was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29 in 1991 and went public with his story in 1998. No Time Like the Future... is his fourth memoir.

In the new book, the 59-year-old opened up about his health and going into a second retirement. The Spin City actor previously went into semi-retirement in 2000 after symptoms of his Parkinson's disease became more severe. He announced he was leaving the previously mentioned show during its fourth season, but he did continue to make guest appearances and produce.

“There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me," he wrote in this latest book.

That said, the Edmonton native doesn't rule out this retirement being forever.

"At least for now ... I enter a second retirement," he wrote. "That could change, because everything changes. But, if this is the end of my acting career, so be it."

In an exclusive interview on Good Morning America with George Stephanopoulos, the Back to the Future star spoke about the book, his trademark humour and optimism, coming to terms with his Parkinson's diagnosis as well as other recent health problems. He opened up about the removal of a tumour on his spine that did neurological damage and would have left him paralyzed, and about a broken arm.

"Everyone knows I have Parkinson's," he said. "I've had it for 20-something, 30 – I don't know, I've stopped counting.

"More than half my life. I was diagnosed at 29 and I'm now 59. And I've reached a kind of peace with it.

"It takes up the space it does and it has left me room to do other things, and thrive, and golf, and have friendships, and travel," he explained.

Michael took to Instagram to announce the release of his book on Nov. 17 and also highlighted gratitude in a short clip.

