Canadians win big at 2020 American Music Awards
By Zach Harper
Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, two of Canada's most successful and post popular musical stars, were among the biggest winners at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22.
Justin's track with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," picked up the Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Song – Country awards, while the superstar was named favourite male pop/rock artist.
Meanwhile, The Weeknd's incredible 2020 continued, as he picked up the favourite soul/R&B artist award, along with trophies for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B (After Hours) and Favourite Song – Soul/R&B ("Heartless").
Both Justin and The Weeknd were on hand to perform at the event. Justin opened the show with two of his own hits and then was joined by fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes to run through their new single "Monster," which was just released. Justin later took the stage with Dan + Shay to do a rendition of the trio's top 10 hit.
The Weeknd also performed, surprising everyone as he showed up with a fully bandaged face, leading some to wonder if he'd been injured. In actuality, the bandages were part of the act. Earlier this year, he took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards with a bandaged nose and fake bruises and cuts on his face. The "injuries" are part of an anti-drunk driving message that he says is behind hit single "Blinding Lights."
Megastar Taylor Swift was named Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock and picked up the Favourite Music Video award for her "Cardigan." South Korea pop sensations BTS won the Favourite Duo or Group trophy. They joined the show digitally from their home country.
With no further ado, here are all the winners from the 2020 American Music Awards:
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year: Doja Cat
Collaboration of the Year: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"
Favourite Social Artist: BTS
Favourite Music Video: Taylor Swift – "Cardigan"
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift
Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock: BTS
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock: Harry Styles – Fine Line
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock: Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"
Favourite Male Artist – Country: Kane Brown
Favourite Female Artist – Country: Maren Morris
Favourite Duo or Group – Country: Dan + Shay
Favourite Album – Country: Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God's Country
Favourite Song – Country: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"
Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop: Juice WRLD
Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop: Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B: Doja Cat
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd – After Hours
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd – "Heartless"
Favourite Male Artist – Latin: Bad Bunny
Favourite Female Artist – Latin: Becky G
Favourite Album – Latin: Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Favourite Song – Latin: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock: Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary: Jonas Brothers
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational: Lauren Daigle
Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music – Lady Gaga
Favourite Soundtrack – Birds of Prey: The Album