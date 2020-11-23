Canadians win big at 2020 American Music Awards By Zach Harper

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, two of Canada's most successful and post popular musical stars, were among the biggest winners at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22.

Justin's track with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," picked up the Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Song – Country awards, while the superstar was named favourite male pop/rock artist.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd's incredible 2020 continued, as he picked up the favourite soul/R&B artist award, along with trophies for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B (After Hours) and Favourite Song – Soul/R&B ("Heartless").

Both Justin and The Weeknd were on hand to perform at the event. Justin opened the show with two of his own hits and then was joined by fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes to run through their new single "Monster," which was just released. Justin later took the stage with Dan + Shay to do a rendition of the trio's top 10 hit.

The Weeknd also performed, surprising everyone as he showed up with a fully bandaged face, leading some to wonder if he'd been injured. In actuality, the bandages were part of the act. Earlier this year, he took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards with a bandaged nose and fake bruises and cuts on his face. The "injuries" are part of an anti-drunk driving message that he says is behind hit single "Blinding Lights."

Megastar Taylor Swift was named Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock and picked up the Favourite Music Video award for her "Cardigan." South Korea pop sensations BTS won the Favourite Duo or Group trophy. They joined the show digitally from their home country.

With no further ado, here are all the winners from the 2020 American Music Awards:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Doja Cat

Collaboration of the Year: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"

Favourite Social Artist: BTS

Favourite Music Video: Taylor Swift – "Cardigan"

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock: BTS

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock: Harry Styles – Fine Line

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock: Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

Favourite Male Artist – Country: Kane Brown

Favourite Female Artist – Country: Maren Morris

Favourite Duo or Group – Country: Dan + Shay

Favourite Album – Country: Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God's Country

Favourite Song – Country: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"

Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop: Juice WRLD

Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop: Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B: Doja Cat

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd – After Hours

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd – "Heartless"

Favourite Male Artist – Latin: Bad Bunny

Favourite Female Artist – Latin: Becky G

Favourite Album – Latin: Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Favourite Song – Latin: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock: Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary: Jonas Brothers

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational: Lauren Daigle

Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music – Lady Gaga

Favourite Soundtrack – Birds of Prey: The Album