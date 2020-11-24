Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake, Taylor Swift among those nominated for 2021 Grammy Awards By Zach Harper

If the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards are any indication, it looks like that's going to be Beyoncé's year.

Queen Bey is up for several awards on her own and is also nominated a few times for her guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." She's also vying for the Best Music Film award for her Black is King movie, which came out earlier this year.

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are both up for multiple awards, as are DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and up-and-coming songwriter Brittany Howard, Justin Bieber, Drake, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, rapper Roddy Ricch and Harry Styles, among others.

The 2021 Grammys will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah. It'll be the first time the funnyman has ever helmed the event.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," he said in a statement. "As a one-time GRAMMY nominee I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona)."

The awards will be handed out Jan. 31 in a ceremony that will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

With no further ado, here are some of the key nominees:

Record of the Year:

Beyoncé – "Black Parade"

Black Pumas – "Colors"

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Doja Cat – "Say So"

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone – "Circles"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage"

Album of the Year:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

Haim – Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – "Black Parade"

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"

H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone – "Circles"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – "If the World Was Ending"

Taylor Swift – "Cardigan"

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Justin Bieber – "Yummy"

Doja Cat – "Say So"

Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

Harry Styles – "Watermelon Sugar"

Taylor Swift – "Cardigan"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – "Un Dia (One Day)"

Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – "Intentions"

BTS – "Dynamite"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver – "Exile"

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best Rock Performance:

Fiona Apple – "Shameika"

Big Thief – "Not"

Phoebe Bridgers – "Kyoto"

Haim – "The Steps"

Brittany Howard – "Stay High"

Grace Potter – "Daylight"

Best Rock Album:

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero's Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck– Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jamie

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best R&B Performance:

Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend – "Lightning & Thunder:

Beyoncé – "Black Parade"

Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign – "All I Need"

Brittany Howard – "Goat Head"

Emily King – "See Me"

Best R&B Song:

Beyoncé – "Black Parade"

Chloe X Halle – "Do It"

Robert Gasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegocello – "Better Than I Imagine"

Tiana Major9 and Earthgang – "Collide"

Skip Marley and H.E.R. – "Slow Down"

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle –Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Gasper – _____ Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best Rap Performance:

Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – "Deep Reverence"

DaBaby – "Bop"

Jack Harlow – "What's Poppin'"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage"

Pop Smoke – "Dior"

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Drake featuring Lil Durk – "Laugh Now, Cry Later"

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Travis Scott – "Highest in the Room"

Best Rap Song:

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Drake featuring Lil Durk – "Laugh Now, Cry Later"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Best Rap Album:

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist –Alfredo

Jay Electronica –A Written Testimony

Nas –King's Disease

Royce Da 5'9" – The Allegory



Best Solo Country Performance:

Brandy Clark – "Who You Thought I Was"

Eric Church – "Stick That in Your Country Song"

Vince Gill – "When My Army Prays"

Mickey Guyton – "Black Like Me"

Miranda Lambert – "Bluebird"



Best Country Song:

Ingrid Andress – "More Hearts Than Mine"

The Highwomen – "Crowded Table"

Miranda Lambert – "Bluebird"

Maren Morris – "The Bones"

Old Dominion – "Some People Do"



Best Country Album:

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Brandy Clark – Your Life is a Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Little Big Town – Nightfall



Best Latin Pop or Urban Album:

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Kany García – PAUSA

Debi Nova – 3:33



Best American Roots Performance:

Black Pumas– "Colors"

Bonny Light Horseman – "Deep in Love"

Brittany Howard – "Short and Sweet"

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – "I'll Be Gone"

John Prine – "I Remember Everything"



Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top – That Little Ol' Band from Texas