Supermodel Coco Rocha welcomes a baby girl – see the first picture and find out her name! By Zach Harper

Congrats to Coco Rocha, who gave birth to her third child this past weekend!

The 32-year-old Canadian supermodel and husband James Conran welcomed little Iley Ryn on Nov. 22 in New York. The adorable bundle of joy weighed 7 pounds, 10 oz.

"I'm so happy to welcome my sweet baby girl, Iley Ryn Conran, into the world," Coco exclusively told HELLO! Canada. "Both Iley and I are back home, happy and healthy, currently being doted on by her daddy, big brother and sister. Our house is full and so are our hearts."

Coco also shared the first pictures of Iley, which show the sweet little girl sleeping happily in her mom's arms, just after her arrival in hospital.

Iley is Coco's third child with artist James, whom she married in 2010. Ioni and Iver are five and two years old, respectively. They frequently feature in their mom's Instagram feed, with Ioni often very sweetly dressed just like Coco.

Coco is a devoted and loving parent, and right when lockdown was announced at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, she and James realized it was crucial to keep their kids occupied at home. They all made papier mâché crafts together and spent most days creating things. At around the same time, she also discovered she was pregnant with Iley.

"This was not a surprise for us; we entered into 2020 knowing that we wanted to have one more child together," she exclusively wrote in her Pandemic Diaries piece for HELLO! Canada earlier this year. "But while we knew 2020 would be a milestone year for our family, we could not have anticipated my pregnancy would coincide with the biggest pandemic the world has faced in 100 years.

"In some ways, it has been nice to be pregnant and at home; in other ways, it has been hard. Not being able to take my husband to doctor's visits, the overwhelming dread I've felt at times when leaving the house out of necessity, have been an added stress to my body that I know I didn't have with my first two children.

"One thing I know I can rely on is the strength of my family. We have always been a family who spend a lot of time together. For 10 years, my husband... and I have lived and worked together, day in and out. We always say that our 10 years of marriage is more like most people's 30 years because we've spent most of our waking hours together."

We're thrilled to hear Coco, James, Ioni and Iver have Iley at home with them now, and we know the little girl will be raised by two of the best celebrity parents around!