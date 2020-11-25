The Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is officially up for sale By Heather Cichowski

Listen up, Schitt's Creek fans! The property that was used to film the iconic Rosebud Motel is officially for sale!

Hockley Motel in Mono, Ont. was used as a prominent filming location for Schitt’s Creek's Rosebud Motel and the property went on the market as of Nov. 25 with Colliers Hotels. The list price? A cool $2 million.

The unique property has 10 units, a two-storey manager’s suite and one-bedroom cottage, which are all perfect for anyone who is "trying not to connect with people right now." Additionally, the property boasts over 6.7 acres and backs onto a picturesque river, the Nottawasaga River.

The Hockley Motel is conveniently located just outside of the Greater Toronto Area and is about an hour-and-a-half from downtown Toronto and less than an hour from Barrie, Collingwood and Guelph.

Alas bébé, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, or their characters are not involved in the deal.

Besides being the ultimate piece of memorabilia for a Schitt's Creek fan, the Mono property has tons of potential. Colliers Canada envisions the site could be re-positioned and renovated to be a lodging operation, boutique property or long-term rental.

“The Hockley Motel – also known as a prominent film location of Schitt’s Creek's Rosebud Motel – has generated lots of buzz within Colliers' (virtual) offices!" Robin McLuskie, Managing Director, Hotels at Collier's told HELLO! Canada.

"It's always exciting when we can get involved in the sale of recognizable properties like this one, which has great upside potential for a new owner.

"This property specifically feels like a piece of Canadian pop culture history!" she continued. "Today's listing is a fantastic opportunity for Colliers Hotels to bring creative minds together to best showcase this popular filming location with a motel that has a strong history in the local community. We look forward to seeing how the new owners envision bringing this property to life.”



The Hockley Motel is also featured in a filming location database, and has appeared in movies and television shows, which leaves potential for the new owners. Besides Schitt's Creek, the property was recently used on The Umbrella Academy. It was seen in 2005's A History of Violence, starring Viggo Mortensen, and in the miniseries 11.22.63.

The property was used to film Schitt's Creek for the last six years. Viewers were first introduced to the motel in the first season after the Rose family was forced to leave their luxurious home and relocate to the town of Schitt's Creek after going bankrupt.

If you and your family fancy making the Hockley Motel a one-of-a-kind destination like the Rose family did for its fictitious counterpart, you have until Dec. 14 at 3:00 pm EST to submit your highest and best offer to Colliers Hotels.

We previously reported at the end of September that the property would have gone on sale earlier if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic. It has also been used by a local organization to quarantine during COVID-19.

