Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $500,000 to help at-risk Canadian youth By Heather Cichowski

There is truly no limit to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's good deeds. The stars are helping at-risk youth in Canada by pledging to match donations up to $250,000 at Covenant House Toronto and another $250,000 at Covenant House Vancouver.

"In an incredible act of kindness, @VancityReynolds and his wife @BlakeLively, are matching donations up to $250,000 for youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk supported by Covenant House Toronto," the charity wrote on Instagram on Nov. 25. "This means you can dramatically increase your impact and help more vulnerable youth. Donate now."

Vancouver-born Ryan is a longtime friend of Covenant House Toronto ,and he shared a personal message in the announcement of their donation pledge.

“The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma,” Ryan said. "They are so much more than that trauma. They have so much to offer the world. Matching this gift is saying you believe in them."

Covenant House says those in need have been deeply affected by COVID-19 – as has the non-profit. It's been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, helping more than 300 youth each day. The organization is also dedicated to continuing to provide food, shelter, counselling, medical care and more to those in need.

"The young people staying at Covenant House who have put so much work into stabilizing their lives have been thrown back into uncertainty due to COVID-19," their Instagram message read.

"Any gift made before December 31st will be matched (up to $375,000) for three times the impact," Covenant House B.C. added on Instagram, directing people to covenanthousebc.org to donate.

The bonus is thanks to Ryan and Blake's donation alongside three previous anonymous donors' gifts. Together, they bring the total match for the campaign to $375,000.

Earlier this week, Ryan made headlines for several other kind deeds. The Deadpool star personally made 400 thank-you videos for the crew of Red Notice, who were put into a bubble to continue filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also sent nine-year-old Damien Smith a special birthday message so he doesn't feel alone after recently moving to British Columbia's Interior.

To support Ryan and Blake Covenant House Match Campaign, click here.