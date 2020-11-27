Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare family photo with her children as they visit her late father's resting place By Heather Cichowski

It's not often we see Gwyneth Paltrow with both of her children on social media. She gave fans a treat this week when she shared a rare photo featuring both Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14, on American Thanksgiving.

Taking to Instagram, the actress made a heartfelt post about how she and her teenagers, whom she shares with Chris Martin, went to visit the resting place of her late father, Bruce Paltrow on Nov. 26. It was his birthday, and also corresponded with the American holiday this year.

"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life," Gwyneth penned. "Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

The photo features the family outside posing by a swing. Gwyneth is wearing a long black puffer coat and green boots. She has one leg up on the swing. Her daughter, Apple, stands to her right wearing a similar coat as her mom. The 16-year-old is holding Gwyneth's hand in her arm and smiling at the camera. Moses stands to the side in a red hoodie and black pants. He is clutching a dog leash and the pooch is just seen behind him.

MORE: 'Harder than it looks': Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about co-parenting with Chris Martin



Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Dianna Agron sent their love to Gwyneth and her kids in the comments.



Bruce was born in Brooklyn in November 1943. The film producer passed away on Oct. 3, 2002 in Rome following a battle with oral cancer and pneumonia. He was 58 years old. The family was in Italy at the time following Gwyneth's 30th birthday.

The Goop founder has been candid about the death of her father and how it has affected her life. She's even revealed her wellness journey started after he was diagnosed with cancer in 1999.

"His treatment was so brutal, I was thinking, almost out of desperation, that we had to be able to do something else to help him," she said to Town & Country in May. "That's when I started to research food and nutrition."