Vancouver radio station hosts petition city to name street after Ryan Reynolds By Zach Harper

Hosts at a Vancouver radio station want the city to name a street after Ryan Reynolds to recognize his incredible contributions not just to arts and culture, but the way he constantly gives back.

The folks behind The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean on 104.9 KiSS RADiO have started a petition urging Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart to name a street after the 44-year-old Canadian star – "or at least a lane."

"Not only has he captured our hearts on the big screen, his humanitarian efforts have made him a beloved local treasure who encapsulates the best of Vancouverites, and fully deserving of this recognition in his home town," the petition reads.

It goes on to cite Ryan and Blake Lively's recent pledge to match up to $500,000 in donations to Covenant House in Toronto and Vancouver (see below for more info). It also mentions Ryan's initiative to have parkas shipped to children in Nunavut, his endeavour to hire BIPOC staff on set in Vancouver, his $200,000 donation to the Indigenous Women's Leadership Fund and how he used his social media following to help a woman find a teddy bear that featured her late mother's voice after it was stolen earlier this year.

Phew, right? It's a lot. And all of that is amazing. It might be a bit difficult to get a street named after the beloved Deadpool star, though. In the past, those who have received the honour have passed away.

At any rate, if you want to sign the petition, head over to Change.org.

While you're at it, visit Sam's Club's website to participate in Ryan's fundraiser for SickKids. He and Hugh Jackman are using their longtime "feud" to raise funds for the Laughing Man Foundation and SickKids through their respective Aviation Gin and Laughing Man Coffee.

In addition to all the above, Ryan also teamed up with women's hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser to help get personal protective equipment to frontline workers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that the holiday season is upon us, we're sure we'll see Ryan doing even more good deeds over the next month!