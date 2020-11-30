Justin Timberlake gives fan with cerebral palsy a wheelchair-accessible van as a surprise By Heather Cichowski

A Justin Timberlake fan received an incredible surprise from the singer for the holiday season. The singer/actor gave 17-year-old Jake Stitt and his family a wheelchair-accessible van!

Jake has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for mobility. Like Justin, Jake is a celebrity in his home of Morristown, Tenn. He is widely known for spreading kindness and goodwill in the community. The teenager has warmed hearts in his hometown by holding up a sign for cars passing by his house which reads, "Honk if you're happy!"

Morristown-born actor Michael Abbott Jr. led a campaign to raise funds so Jake's family could purchase the accessible vehicle. The family needed it so it would be easier for Jake to attend doctors appointments, go to school and get around. The vehicle would also help his family because Jake's dad, Tim, has been physically lifting Jake in and out of a traditional van when they go places. This has given the veteran back problems and in need of surgery.

According to WJHL, the goal was to raise $35,000 so Jake and his family could receive the wheelchair-accessible van by American Thanksgiving. A GoFundMe page was started, and the campaign was discovered by fellow Tennessee native, Justin!

The family raised $35k to cover the cost of the van but they’ll get to keep that money. Why?? Because @jtimberlake heard Jake’s story and wanted to help. He got the family the van, and even hopped on Zoom to chat with the 17 year old. The reaction says it all folks pic.twitter.com/4WGVGd4VSb — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 25, 2020

Enough money was raised in the campaign to provide the Stitt family with the accessible vehicle, but Justin got the Stitts the van. The money that was raised will now go to the eastern Tennessee community.

Jake received the van and also got a surprise call from the "Can't Stop The Feeling!" singer.

"I heard that there was a promise, or a goal, to try to get this van before Thanksgiving and I heard your story and I saw a little news clip about it," Justin told Jake in the video call, which was shared by journalist Sam Luther on Twitter.

The former NSYNC member said, "I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I'm going to cover all the costs. I want you to have a great holiday."

Justin added, "You inspire me, Jake."

He encouraged Jake to keep his "honk for happiness" campaign going and urged him to use the new van to "honk all over town."

We're so glad that Jake received his van and that the funds raised will go to the community that he loves so much.