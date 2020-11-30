'Still so alive to me': Stars remember Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday By Zach Harper

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old on Nov. 29. The Black Panther star, who shockingly passed away in August after a battle with colon cancer, was beloved by fans and celebrities alike, and many of his former co-stars and friends in Hollywood paid tribute to him on his birthday.

Michael B. Jordan, who starred in Black Panther with Chadwick, shared a sweet photo on Instagram that showed the two of them hugging.

"Continue watching over us, King," Michael wrote, namedropping King T'Challa, Chadwick's Black Panther character.

"Deeply loved, sorely missed," Oscar-winning star Lupita Nyong'o, who was also in the film with Chadwick and Michael, wrote in her own tribute post.

Chadwick's final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, drops on Netflix on Dec. 18. Academy Award winner Viola Davis, his co-star in the movie, also shared some memories of working with him.

"Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick!" She wrote on Instagram as she posted a clip of the late star surrounded by confetti, looking confidently at the camera. "You are still so alive to me! I love you."

Mark Ruffalo also took to Instagram to share a touching video. It shows Chadwick being surprised on the set of Avengers: Infinity War three years ago. The clip features Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans singing and clapping as they serve Chadwick birthday cake.

"Thinking of your passion, love and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman," Mark wrote as he shared the video. "Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."

Disney also changed the opening of Black Panther on its Disney+ streaming service, altering it to show clips from Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Long live the King. #WakandaForever," Marvel wrote on Instagram as it shared the opening clip. The video ends with a quote from King T'Challa: "In times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers."

Rest in Power, King.