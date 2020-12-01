Ryan Reynolds's hilarious response to petition to name Vancouver street after him By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Ryan Reynolds's fans were very into the idea of naming a Vancouver street after him, with more than 3,000 signing the petition set up by local radio station 104.9 KiSS RADiO. But the Canadian star isn't so keen on the idea. He took to Twitter to explain and used his trademark wit.

"Very kind but hard pass," Ryan replied to a news reporter who tweeted she had signed the Change.org petition. It asks Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart to name a street after the Deadpool star.

"If traffic sucks everyone will say, 'Ryan Reynolds is a mess' or 'Ryan Reynolds is really backed up,'" Ryan continued.

The 44-year-old also added, "My brothers would enjoy this too much."

Very kind but hard pass. If traffic sucks everyone will say, “Ryan Reynolds is a mess” or “Ryan Reynolds is really backed up”.



My brothers would enjoy this too much. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 28, 2020

But fans haven't given up hope. They're suggesting other things that could be named in Ryan's honour, including bridges, schools, tunnels and many other creative things.

The petition was originally started by the team behind The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean on 104.9 KiSS RADiO. They wanted to honour Ryan's incredible Hollywood work and everything he's done to give back to society. They wanted to collect 5,000 signatures.

After Ryan responded to the petition publicly on Twitter, the creators shared an update on Nov. 28 on Change.org.

"So...should we keep it going, even if it's just for the hilarious puns and the reasons he listed?" they asked.

OMG @VancityReynolds responded to our petition to name a street after him in Vancouver!!!



Should we keep it going? Even if it's just so his brothers can make fun of him?  https://t.co/aOetmwJyXn — Kevin Lim (@KevinLimOnAir) November 28, 2020

Ryan and wife Blake Lively are definitely on Santa's Nice List this year. Last month, they pledged to match up to $500,000 in donations to Covenant House in Toronto and Vancouver. The holiday season is difficult for youth who are homeless and under-housed, and the coronavirus pandemic adds an additional layer of risk and issues for those struggling to find housing in 2020.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $500,000 to help at-risk Canadian youth

Ryan also made a $200,000 donation to the Indigenous Women's Leadership Fund this year. He also used his social media following to help a woman find a teddy bear that featured her late mother's voice after it was stolen earlier this year. The Deadpool star also had parkas shipped to children in Nunavut, and he made a commitment to hire BIPOC staff on set of his new film in Vancouver.

That's not all! Ryan and Hugh Jackman are using their longtime "feud" to raise funds for the Laughing Man Foundation and SickKids through their respective Aviation Gin and Laughing Man Coffee companies.

Whether Ryan gets a street named after him, a stadium or a park, or nothing at all, his charitable work certainly hasn't gone unnoticed.

