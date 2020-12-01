'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender By Zach Harper

Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated star of Juno and Netflix's hit The Umbrella Academy series, has come out as transgender.

Taking to his social media accounts, the 33-year-old also said he's using he/they pronouns. Elliot made his announcement in a moving piece in which he wrote of his pride and happiness to be trans.

"I feel lucky to be writing this," he said. "To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Elliot also spoke openly about the vulnerability in coming out as trans, saying the violence against transgender people is horrific and "discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel."

"I also ask for patience," he continued. "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

But he added he was proud of himself for coming out – as he should be.

"I love that I am trans," Elliot wrote. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Elliot's wife, Emma Portner, took to Instagram to praise him and offer her support.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," she wrote. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy, but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Netflix and The Umbrella Academy were also among the first to react to Elliot's announcement and send him love.

"So proud of our superhero!" both accounts responded to his statement. "WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!"

Two-time Canadian Screen Award winner Mae Martin, who identifies as non-binary and a woman and is known for speaking out about gender fluidity, also praised Elliot.

"I am very proud to support my friend @TheElliotPage, and very impressed by their strength!" Mae tweeted.

I am very proud to support my friend @TheElliotPage , and very impressed by their strength!  https://t.co/fFKWiLpqGN — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) December 1, 2020

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, one of the largest LGBTQ+ rights groups in the world, also immediately praised Elliot.

"Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people," Nick Adams, GLAAD's Director of Transgender Media. "He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."

We're very proud of you, Elliot! Welcome to the trans community.