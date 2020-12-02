The 2021 Oscars will be an in-person event: report By Heather Cichowski

The 2021 awards season is coming up, and reports suggest the finale of awards season, the Oscars, will be an in-person event.

“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” a representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety.

In June, it was reported the 2021 Academy Awards would be postponed until April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 93rd Academy Awards were moved from Feb. 28 to April 25 because of concerns due to COVID-19. There was hope that with a later awards season, there could be the possibility of an in-person ceremony.

The Academy Awards are typically hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which has a 3,400 seat capacity.

It's not known what restrictions would be put in place at the event or what the COVID-19 regulations in California or the United States would be at the time, or how a potential coronavirus vaccine would factor into things. But Variety reports the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has surveyed the Dolby Theatre and is making plans.

MORE: 2021 BAFTAs postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Several other awards shows have also pushed back their 2021 dates. In June, the British Academy of Film and Television Artssaid that the 2021 BAFTAs would be moved from February to April 11.

Generally, the Golden Globes are the official kickoff of awards season and they happen at the start of January. The 2021 Golden Globes have already been postponed to Feb. 28 because of COVID-19. According to the announcement, the ceremony will air live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 64 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 191 countries and regions, with nearly 14 million in the United States.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?