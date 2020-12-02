Drake is selling a scented candle that 'actually smells like Drake' By Heather Cichowski

Have you ever wondered what Drake smells like? Have you ever wanted your place to smell like the Canadian star? Both things are sorted! The rapper is selling a candle that smells like...himself.

Drake is launching the Better World Fragrance House. Revolve has previously teased the launch of five candles from the line for the holiday season on its Instagram.

According to InStyle, the 34-year-old teamed up with fragrance expert Michael Carby and Swiss fragrance house Givaudan to produce the five scents: Carby Musk, Good Thoughts, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover and Muskoka.

Carby Musk is reportedly the one that smells most like Drake, and it's his personal fragrance. It features notes of musk, ambers, suede, velvet and cashmere.

MORE: Drake sends scented candles to Toronto Raptors to help them get through quarantine



Those who enjoy Ontario cottage country will likely gravitate towards Muskoka, which has notes of birch tar, cedarwood, fresh clove buds, sandalwood and smoked leather accord. The candle is also made in Canada!

Fans can sign up on the Better World Fragrance House website to keep up-to-date on the launch. They can also follow the brand on Instagram, but as of this writing there have been no posts on the page.

The candles are currently out of stock on the Revolve website, but shoppers can be notified when they become available again.

Anyone who follows Drake on social media will know the hitmaker has been giving his celebrity friends candles over the last few months. He has even personalized some of them!

Drake, who is a Toronto Raptors' global ambassador, sent the team some of the candle range, along with DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Stephen Curry and his Canadian-born wife Ayesha Curry. Some of the gifted scents included Muskoka, Sweeter Tings and Carby Musk, of course.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?