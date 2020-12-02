Elliot Page will continue with role on 'The Umbrella Academy' after coming out as transgender By Zach Harper

Elliot Page will continue to star as Vanya Hargreeves on the hit Netflix show The Umbrella Academy, a report says. The streaming service will also change his name to Elliot on all in credits for the series on the platform.

The 33-year-old, who revealed he's transgender in a moving post on his social media accounts on Dec. 1, will be credited as Elliot beginning this week, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Roles for transgender people in film and television have been hard to find in the past. But that has been changing in recent years, and things look set to leap ahead now that Elliot has come out. The Associated Press, the biggest news agency in the United States, called his coming out "a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood." We're excited to see Elliot continue in the role, and see what other parts he takes on.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," Elliot wrote when he made his announcement this week, adding that he uses both he/him and they/them pronouns. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

He went on to say he was rightly proud of himself for coming out.

"I love that I am trans," he continued. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Stars continued to support Elliot's coming out throughout Dec. 1 and 2.

"Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. "You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty."

Tegan and Sara, two of Elliot's fellow Canadian stars, also said they were happy for him.

"Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage!" the Quin twins tweeted. "Your strength, bravery and activism – not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth – is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and fighting so hard to make the world a better place."

"Elliot Page's words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary," Anna Kendrick tweeted. "And this year, especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc."

Patricia Arquette, whose late sister Alexis was transgender, tweeted that she was sending Elliot "love and support!" Patricia has been an outspoken advocate for transgender people throughout her career.

"I am proud to be your friend," Patrick Stewart, who starred with Elliot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, replied to his announcement.

