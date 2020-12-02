Ryan Reynolds releases humorous dating commercial featuring Taylor Swift's re-recording of 'Love Story' By Heather Cichowski

Ryan Reynolds is back bringing the hilarity and this time he has gotten a little help from Taylor Swift. The beloved Canadian star's Maximum Effort production company has created a funny new dating ad for Match that sums up what 2020 has been about – and fans get the bonus of hearing a snippet of Taylor's re-recording of "Love Story!"

The commercial was shared by the actor and the singer on their respective social media accounts.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" Taylor revealed.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

"A match made in hell is still a @match. Latest work from @MaximumEffort #2020LoveStory," Ryan wittily quipped.

The plot of the minute-and-a-half spot begins 11 months ago in the depths of Hell as Satan (Aaron W. Reed) scrolls through his phone. To his delight, it alerts him that he has found a potential match. The user's profile picture hilariously appears to be of a murder hornet.

The scene flashes to a rainy day under a bridge when evil incarnate meets his match (Natalie Roy), who tells him, "Please, call me 2020."

Taylor's "Love Story" begins to play as the two go on a bunch of dates to places affected by coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures. They go to an empty stadium, use gym equipment that's off limits to mortals and enjoy a movie in a theatre that's completely empty – except for the two of them. Eagle-eyed fans will note the film they're watching is Deadpool!

In another scene, 2020 and Satan steal armfuls of toilet paper from a bathroom.

"I just don't want this year to end," Satan says at the end of the commercial.

"Who would?" 2020 replies, as she cuddles up in his arms on a bench as they watch what appears to be a meteor shower over a bridge.

The ad ends, "Make 2020 your year." But, 2020 is then replaced by 2021!

If that wasn't hilarious enough, Ryan's other company, Mint Mobile, and Match responded on Twitter to the commercial in a cheeky exchange about checking the mobile reception in hell.

*checks coverage in hell* — MintMobile (@Mintmobile) December 2, 2020

*sets match profile location to hell* — Match (@Match) December 2, 2020

Ryan's humour, as well as his numerous good deeds, have been a bright spot in this challenging year and new music from Taylor is another positive thing.

Here's to 2021 bringing more joy and laughs. And no Hell.

