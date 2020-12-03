Rita Wilson says she still has COVID-19 antibodies, nine months after recovering By Heather Cichowski

Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks were some of the first celebrities to open up publicly about testing positive for the novel coronavirus. As they recovered, they have been open about their symptoms, the importance of staying safe and following COVID-19 guidelines. The Hollywood couple also donated plasma to research into a vaccine and treatment.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rita opened up about her health and the plasma donations.

"Can I be honest with you?" Jimmy asked as Rita walked onstage. "I feel like you're the only person I don't have to worry about because you must be brimming with antibodies right now."

"I still have antibodies," Rita confirmed. "And I get tested every couple of months because we're part of a program at UCLA, and they test us.

"So far, we still have them," she continued, referring to herself and Tom.

However, Rita made it clear that antibodies "do diminish as you get further away from your infection" but "they're still there helping us out."

Tom and Rita tested positive for the COVID-19 in March when they were in Australia. Tom was there to film Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic. He had been set to play Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis's legendary manager.

The pair only experienced mild symptoms, telling fans on Instagram they felt "a bit tired" and like they had colds accompanied by "some body aches." The beloved Hollywood stars recovered and eventually returned to the U.S.

At the end of April, Tom took to Twitter to share a photo of he and Rita donating their blood plasma in the hopes it can be used for COVID-19 antibody research.

Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx pic.twitter.com/15WblGiVwe — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 29, 2020

"Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag!" the Oscar-winning star wrote. "After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx"

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 64 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 191 countries and regions. The illness has killed nearly 1.5 million people worldwide, but more than 41 million people have recovered from it.

