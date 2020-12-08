'Happiest Season,' Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart's holiday film, breaks record By Heather Cichowski

Romantic comedy Happiest Season is one of the new Christmas movies released in 2020 and it has already broken a record to become the most-watched original film debut on Hulu, according to reports.

Over the American Thanksgiving weekend, Happiest Season had the best viewership for any original film on the streaming service in its opening weekend. It also attracted more new subscribers than any other previous feature title, according to Variety.

The LGBTQ holiday film brings together Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart, along with many A-listers, including Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.

MORE: Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart team up for new holiday film 'Happiest Season'

The heartwarming movie is directed and co-written by Clea DuVall. It stars Kristen as Abby, who is planning to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie) over the holidays. But then Abby finds out Harper has not come out to her family and they don't know about the relationship. Dan plays John, Abby's friend and provider of advice and support.

According to eOne Films, Happiest Season came out in Canada on Nov. 26, and is available anywhere you can rent or buy movies. Fans can find it on iTunes, Google Play, or on-demand platforms such as Rogers On Demand. The film is also launching on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10.

Watch the trailer below:

