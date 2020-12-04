Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson deliver holiday cheer in 'Oh Santa' music video By Heather Cichowski

We cannot have the holidays without Mariah Carey. Given that 2020 has been a trying year with the coronavirus pandemic and being separated from many of our loved ones, Mariah's Christmas joy is very much needed right now. The singer is bringing triple the love and happiness this year with the help of Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson with their new music video for "Oh Santa!"

“Oh Santa!” originally appeared on Mariah's 2010 holiday LP, Merry Christmas II You, and for its 10th anniversary fans get a new version of the track featuring Ariana and Jennifer.

The video, which is directed by BAFTA winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola, is a delight of all things merry and bright.

The YouTube description reads: "Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend Mariah Carey. The Queen of Christmas creates a fabulous and star-studded spectacular to make the whole world merry!"

We couldn't agree more. Mariah, Ariana and Jennifer spread lots of joy and sparkle as they sing the catchy song.

The song coincides with the launch of Mariah's Apple TV+ holiday special, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which features more guests, including Snoop Dogg and Misty Copeland. Additionally, Mariah's nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, also make an appearance! The twins, whom Mariah shares with ex Nick Cannon, also make a cameo in the music video.

The undisputed Queen of Christmas wrote on Instagram, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas is out now on @appletv I'm so excited to share this truly magical musical special with you and hope it brings you joy, laughter, and some much needed holiday cheer!"

She added, "Aaaand... my new single Oh Santa! feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson is out now everywhere!"

MORE: 'Happiest Season,' Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart's holiday film, breaks record

Mariah officially declared it was time to start celebrating the holidays on Nov. 1 in a hilarious video.

The clip began with lots of spooky Halloween things. A creepy character opened a door to a festive holiday room with Mariah sitting in the middle. The singer then looked at her wristwatch and said, "It's time!"

From there, the video went into her beloved "All I Want for Christmas is You (Make My Wish Come True)." It ended with the message, "But, let's get through Thanksgiving first."

Jennifer Hudson commented on the video at the time, "Let’s go! My Christmas music starts today!"

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?