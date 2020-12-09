'Pose' star Indya Moore launches special campaign to help transgender youth over the holiday season By Zach Harper

The holiday season is a time to celebrate, and it can also be a difficult period for many people. Visiting and being with family members can be hard – and 2020 also brings with it the unique challenge of COVID-19, which means people are having to spend the holidays alone or more isolated than usual.

Indya Moore, one of the stars of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated series Pose, has just launched a special initiative to help transgender youth over the holiday season. Indya and activist Chase Strangio are running it with other trans and intersex people.

The 25-year-old hopes to use TranSanta to bring good cheer to transgender kids who are homeless or under-housed, in foster care over the holidays or are in a situation where they may have difficulty celebrating due to unsupportive parents, familial estrangement, isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic or other factors.

"We want to show trans young people that they are loved, supported and have a family around the country and world of people who will care for them," Indya said in a different statement. "We are transing Santa – join us! Transness is so beautiful and we are celebrating our magic."

Indya said every time someone helps, it's a "token of support and love and affirmation for our futures."

You can learn more about how to get involved by visiting the TranSanta Instagram. On it, you'll see all sorts of notes and personal stories from trans youth who have signed up for the initiative already.

To buy someone gifts from their wishlist, you can simply click the link in the account's bio, which will bring you to individual tiles. Tapping one will get you that person's wishlist through Target's website. While Canada may not have Target anymore, Canadians can still get involved, since the initiative is open to anyone who wants to help, no matter where they are.

2020 has unfortunately been the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States. More trans people were murdered this past year than any other on record. Trans people are particularly vulnerable to violence, and are also highly likely to experience homelessness. A whopping one in five trans Americans are likely to experience homelessness in their lifetime, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality, and familial rejection plays a huge part in this.

TranSanta has already been a huge success. Many of those who have made registries for the project have had them filled. But there are plenty more that are open if you'd like to help make the holidays a bit brighter for someone.