Coco Rocha introduces baby Iley with exclusive photos in the new issue of Hello! Canada

Meet baby Iley! On Nov. 22, Coco Rocha welcomed her third child, and now she's introducing the little girl in the new issue of Hello! Canada!

Baby Iley also joins her mom, big sister Ioni, 5, and two-year-old brother Iver in new family photographs taken exclusively for Hello! by Coco's husband, British-born artist James Conran.

"We didn't really have a grand plan to eventually have three kids; we were just taking things one day at a time," she tells Hello!. "We got pregnant right before the pandemic hit and found out it was a girl a few months later."

It's been a busy 2020 for Coco and her family. Not only did she give birth in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but she's also been juggling her Nomad Mgmt Modeling Agency and holding daily digital classes with Coco Rocha Modeling Camp.

MORE: How Coco Rocha's routine helped her family adapt to being under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic

In our cover story, Coco shares her thoughts with Hello! about her incredible year, along with how she and James are "trying to raise grateful and thankful children."

The Toronto-born supermodel also opens up about parenting three children, keeping her family grounded, her advice for first-time moms, why she and James love "I" names and how her two eldest children have reacted to their new baby sister.

"Iver... is just so besotted with her, constantly giving her kisses and cuddles," Coco says, adding that Ioni has wanted to help her mother in every way possible after her sister arrived home from hospital.

Pick up the new issue of Hello! Canada magazine, on newsstands now, to read the full story and see all the adorable photos!