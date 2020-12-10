Stars put their own hilarious spins on the 'Elf on the Shelf' meme By Heather Cichowski

Elf on the Shelf has become a fun part of the holidays and Christmas season for many families. The tradition sees a robotic version of one of Santa's little helpers sent to your house to "watch" kids and report whether they were naughty or nice to Santa back at the North Pole. The elf makes the trip to report his/her findings to Santa each night and returns to the house in a new position the next day.

This year, A-listers are putting a fun twist on the Elf on a Shelf idea with a very unique – and hilarious – new meme. It involves the stars Photoshopping mini versions of other celebrities into their pics. Many celebs are challenging each other to take part, and lots have been sharing clever memes that involve some sort of rhyme.

It started with Garcelle Beauvais sharing a repost of a #GarcelleOnPharell meme. Since then, it has inspired stars to create many other very funny versions, providing social media users with plenty of giggles. Some clever celebrities couldn't resist working in members of the Royal Family, including the Queen!

MORE: Queen Rania shares stunning new family portrait for Jordanian royals' 2020 holiday card

Scroll down to see some of the uproarious Elf of a Shelf twists from celebrities:

Garcelle Beauvais

The Photoshopped image featured the actress with the "Happy" singer in his iconic hat!

Mariah Carey

Of course the Queen of Christmas wouldn't miss out on the opportunity to involve the Grinch with Carrey-On-Carey. Clever!

Cara Delevingne

The British model brought Her Majesty into the mix!

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress opted for an interesting twist on the usual person/elf with a book: Best Seller-on-Gellar.

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star shared a meme she called Perry-on-Kerry. The singer's clown costume is perfect for the Elf on a Shelf update.

Elizabeth Banks

There are plenty of things that rhyme with "Banks" but Elizabeth wanted to bring in Tom Hanks for her meme, Hanks-on-Banks. Who wouldn't?

Reese Witherspoon

The award-winning actress could resist a movie reference with Grease-on-Reese.

Joe Jonas

The new dad's little girl would probably love his Teletubbies meme: Poe-on-Joe!

Sterling K. Brown

We wonder if the This Is Us actor is a fan of The Crown after this meme? We give you The-Crown-on-Brown.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Some fans said Priyanka had won the challenge with her Oprah-on-Chopra move.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?