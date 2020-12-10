Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19 By Zach Harper

Ellen DeGeneres has COVID-19, she revealed on Dec. 10.

Taking to Twitter, the 62-year-old shared that she had tested positive for the disease and had notified those who have been in close contact with her. She also said she's following all guidelines put forward by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control about managing and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she said. "Please stay healthy and safe."

She seemed to indicate she would be taking time off from filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show to recover from the illness in her post, writing, "I'll see you all again after the holidays."

Ellen has been shooting episodes of her show in the studio since September. Production had been taking place with a limited in-studio audience since October, and guest appearances had either been by video or through in-studio appearances that followed COVID-19 safety guidelines.

It's not known whether Portia de Rossi, Ellen's wife, has also been tested for the illness.

This hasn't been an easy year for Ellen. In September, she addressed allegations of a "toxic" work environment on the set of her daily talk show.

In her Season 18 monologue, the host said she learned things had happened on set "that never should have" after Warner Bros. concluded an internal investigation into a news report surfaced in which 10 former staffers on the show and one current employee detailed upsetting experiences they said they'd had at work. Prior to the season premiere, Ellen apologized to employees via video conference in August. Three of the show's producers left the program at the same time.

"We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future," Ellen said in her Sept. 20 monologue. "We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter."

We wish Ellen a quick recovery.