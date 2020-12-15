Sharon Osbourne has COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized with the illness By Heather Cichowski

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old revealed her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram on Dec. 14. The Talk co-host also told fans she was briefly hospitalized.

"I wanted to share that I've tested positive for COVID-19," read Sharon's message. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus.

"Everyone please stay safe and healthy," she finished.

Sharon wrote her statement on a pink background which also included the words "Stay safe" at the bottom.

Fans wished Sharon the best and a quick recovery.

Sharon's fellow co-host, Carrie Ann Inaba, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The cast shared the update on the Dec. 10 episode of the show. Sharon had tested negative at the time and was filming the show at home.

"[Carrie Ann] found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19," co-host Sheryl Underwood stated during the episode. "Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we're praying for a full recovery."

"Out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus," she continued.

The Talk's Friday episode and ones for this week were pre-taped before the show went into a hiatus, according to reports. The show is typically filmed in Los Angeles.

In September, Sharon had to quarantine after one of her granddaughters, Minnie, 3, tested positive for the coronavirus. During her isolation, Sharon appeared virtually on The Talk.

Minnie, whose father is Jack Osbourne, tested negative for the virus at the time. Her mother and sisters were also negative, according to Sharon.

"She's okay," the host said during her virtual appearance. "Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don't."

We're wishing Sharon well in her recovery.