'Schitt's Creek' cast stars in hilarious Mariah Carey Christmas mashup put together by show's producer By Heather Cichowski

Merry Christmas, bébé!

If you're hoping for a little Schitt's Creek holiday magic this season, you're in luck! Calum Shanlin, a producer on the hit Canadian show, shared a festive mashup featuring the cast. The hilarious video also pays tribute to the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey!

The clip, which was posted on Instagram on Dec. 13, includes pieces from different seasons of Schitt's Creek that have been cut to make the cast "sing" Mariah's iconic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid's characters all make appearances in the hilarious spot, including scenes from some of the memorable Christmas episodes.

MORE: Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy star in hilarious new ad for Hudson's Bay's holiday campaign

The video begins with a shot of the Rosebud Motel decked out in Christmas lights. It ends with a slight twist on the lyrics, thanks to Catherine saying Moira Rose's classic phrase, "bébé!"

The Schitt's Creek cast has been spreading holiday cheer this season. Annie and Catherine kicked things off by starring in Hudson's Bay "A Call to Joy" holiday campaign.

Dan appears in Holiday Season with Kristen Stewart and a bunch of other A-listers. The inclusive rom-com recently broke records on Hulu.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?