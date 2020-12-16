Ryan Reynolds's hilarious 'special movie message for mommies and daddies' about gin and juice By Heather Cichowski

Ryan Reynolds has a special message for all the mommies and daddies who are going to watch his new film, The Croods: A New Age, with their children. But he wants to make it clear that it in no way involved his Aviation Gin company. Got it?

"This special movie message is for mommies and daddies. #CroodsANewAge," Ryan captioned the post of the not an ad/ad he shared on Instagram on Dec. 16.

"Hi there. Ryan Reynolds, star of the upcoming film The Croods: A New Age, here to tell you that this is absolutely not an ad for or a partnership with my top-of-the-line, best-selling gin," the Vancouver-born star started out in the clip as he held up a bottle of Aviation Gin. "No way."

"That's because we all know that The Croods: A New Age is a family film and that gin is for mommies and daddies only," the dad of three continued. "Nope. This is merely an ad for gin's family-friendly counterpart, juice!"

A helpful hidden assistant named Shane then passed Ryan a big jug of delicious juice from off camera.

MORE: Hugh Jackman just couldn't resist sharing Ryan Reynolds's unapproved take for his SickKids campaign ad

"Who doesn't love the fruity goodness of juice?" Ryan asked. He also pointed out how some mommies and daddies like their juice "with a little bit of the previously mentioned gin." But, Ryan still made it clear that there was no place for gin in the video.

Ryan ended the video clip by encouraging viewers to go and see The Croods: A New Age this holiday season.

The 44-year-old looked into the camera then slyly picked up the bottle of Aviation Gin. The screen flashed to the details of The Croods movie, as viewers could hear the bottle being uncorked.

"Rated PG," Ryan added, with clearly a mouthful of something .



Aviation Gin hilariously responded in the comments, "We love juice! We go way back."

You know who also loves gin and juice? Snoop Dogg. We can't help but wonder if he's tried Aviation Gin, which has nothing to do with The Croods: A New Age, of course.

The funny "non-ad" comes after Ryan and Hugh Jackman have been sharing equally side-splitting videos as they face off to benefit SickKids. The "fight" is with the help of Hugh's Laughing Man Coffee, Ryan's Aviation Gin company and Sam's Club.

Last week, the Australian actor uploaded an unapproved take for one of the pair's commercials. "Wondering why he didn’t approve this take?" Hugh asked when he posted the short video on Dec. 10.

