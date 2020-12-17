Ellen DeGeneres says COVID-19 is giving her 'excruciating' back pains By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Ellen DeGeneres tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and on Dec. 16, the talk show host also revealed a surprising symptom she has been experiencing: terrible back pains.

"Hi everybody. Just to say thank you to all the well-wishers out there. I appreciate it very much," she began in a video shared on Twitter.

"I'm feeling 100 per cent. I feel really good. One thing they don't tell you is that, somehow, you getting excruciating back pain [with COVID-19].

The 62-year-old said she didn't know that was a symptom of a novel coronavirus infection, but she talked to some people and they seem to have agreed with her.

"Back pain. Who knew? How come?" asked Ellen to the camera.

"Back pain. Bad."

To take her mind off the surprising symptom, Ellen was enjoying a game of Connect Four with her wife, Portia de Rossi, who was also tested for the illness.

The host sat on a white sofa next to one of her adorable dogs. Ellen seemed to be in good spirits and won the game of Connect Four in record time.

"It will be a quick game," Ellen stated.

"Why, because I win all of the time?" quipped Portia.

Just like that, Ellen won the game. She said, "You just let me win. Again!"

Portia appeared to have been distracted by filming and was seen zooming in on their dog's reaction to the game just prior to Ellen's quick victory.

On Dec. 10, Ellen took to Twitter to express that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had notified those who have been in close contact with her. She also said she's following all guidelines put forward by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control about managing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she said at the time.

The talk show host added, "Please stay healthy and safe."

Get well soon, Ellen!