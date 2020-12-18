'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson split after four years together: report By Heather Cichowski

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan have split after four years together, according to a report.

Peter, who is the creator of Netflix's The Crown, and Gillian were together since 2016. They worked together on Season 4 of The Crown when the British-American actress took on the role of the U.K.'s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

Peter and Gillian were originally set up by Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret on The Crown's first two seasons. Vanessa introduced the pair when she was playing Stella Kowalski and Gillian was playing Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire in London.



As of this writing, representatives for Peter and Gillian have declined to comment about reports of their split. The showrunner and actress have also not personally spoken out.



MORE: 'The Crown': How historically accurate is season four? A look at fact vs. fiction



In an exclusive interview in Issue 739 of HELLO! Canada, Gillian had discussed what it was like working with Peter on the fourth season of The Crown.

"We made a pact, actually, that we weren't going to talk about it at all," the X-Files alum replied when asked if Peter gave her feedback at home on her performance as Margaret Thatcher.

She continued, "I wasn't allowed to talk with him or express opinions about the scripts and he wasn't allowed to express opinions about my performance.

"Somehow, we managed to stick to it, which is unbelievable because neither of us can keep from expressing our opinions the rest of the time."

In interviews, Gillian had talked about quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, along with her children. She has a daughter, Piper, 26, from her first marriage to Canadian television art director Clyde Klotz. Additionally, Gillian has two boys at home: Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12, from a previous relationship with British businessman Mark Griffiths. Peter has five children from a previous relationship.

We wish Gillian, Peter and their family well during this time.