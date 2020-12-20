Ariana Grande is engaged! See her huge engagement ring By Zach Harper

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande, who is set to marry boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The hitmaker made the announcement on Dec. 20 with a set of photos posted to Instagram. Several of the images showed the 27-year-old and her boyfriend cuddling, while another was a closeup on the massive diamond ring with which he proposed!

"Forever n then some," Ariana wrote in the caption.

"YAYYYYYY!!!!" Hailey Bieber wrote in the comments. "So happy for you guys!!"

"Soooo happy for u guys!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote, including a sparkle and a ring emoji in her comment. "Love you!!!

Ariana revealed she and Dalton were an item in June, though reports say they she and the real estate agent started quarantining together in March and may even have started dating in January.

The "7 Rings" singer was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, saying yes when he proposed in June 2018. They broke up a few months later.

Congrats to Ariana and Dalton!