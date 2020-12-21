Secret Santa? Hugh Jackman reportedly behind a very generous gift to Australian company's workers By Zach Harper

It turns out Wolverine may have played a game of Secret Santa this holiday season!

Hugh Jackman may have brightened the holidays for 900 workers at R.M. Williams, an Australia-based company known for its gorgeous Chelsea boots.

An "anonymous shareholder" gave the hard-working employees AU$1,300 each (about $1,270 CAD) as part of a holiday bonus, according to The Courier Mail. If you're keeping track, that's about AU$1.2 million overall (about $1.17 million CAD).

The Daily Mail notes the 52-year-old owned five per cent of R.M. Williams until October, when he sold his shares, so it seems likely he was the donor, but nothing's been officially confirmed.

Hugh is known for his kind and charitable nature, and he used his longtime "feud" with Ryan Reynolds to give back this holiday season. The two frenemies held a competition to benefit Hugh's Laughing Man Foundation and SickKids, respectively.

Anyone who purchased Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club was considered to have "voted" for Hugh, while anyone who bought Ryan's Aviation Gin at the retailer was considered to have checked the box for the Green Lantern and Deadpool star.

Ultimately, Hugh won the contest. Both foundations will receive considerable donations from both stars as a result of the game.