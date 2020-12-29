The best celebrity at-home style in 2020 By Kenisha Alexander

We've all used unique ways to distract ourselves from everything that has happened this year. Some people took up hobbies, while others reconnected with long lost friends and relatives.

Here at HELLO! Canada, we incessantly stalked celebrities' Instagram stories and posts to see what they were doing and what they were wearing while confined to their stylishly decorated homes (to which we were often privy).

So with that in mind, we've rounded up our favourite at home style stars. There's lots to love, from a very trend sneakers and sweats moment from Hailey Bieber to Winnie Harlow demonstrating glam athleisure at its finest. And of course, Mindy Kaling brought a little (read: A LOT) of colour back to our lives.

Here are our top picks!

Leave it to Hailey Bieber to make an all grey sweatsuit, tousled hair and a puffer vest look collegiate.

Dua Lipa kept things light and fresh as she chilled in a backyard in a yellow tank and matching sunglasses by The Attico. Let's be honest – those are the real stars of the show!





Shay Mitchell is all of us and we are all Shay Mitchell. The former Pretty Little Liars actress took in some fresh air while enjoying Uber Eats on the balcony, looking comfy, cozy and cute!

The Undoing star Lily Rabe tops off this stunning dress by The Vampire’s Wife with an important message encouraging her followers to vote in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

Molly Sims: Human juggler, stunning home decorator and owner of this gorgeous Ulla Johnson blouse. We are not worthy.

Emma Roberts transformed her backyard into an enchanting garden – only it was all Tory Burch and was all beautiful.

Mindy Kaling desperately wanted to find somewhere to show off this RIXO dress, Yves Saint Laurent clutch and Gucci shoes and we can’t blame her!

While the view is breathtaking, what we can't get over is R&B singer Justine Skye in this Kim Shui dress.

A little selfless self promotion goes a long way, as Alexa Chung looked effortlessly chic in a gold necklace and one of her own white blouses.

In a surprising turn of events, fashion's It Girl, Olivia Palermo wore a matching lounge set. Unsurprisingly, it was a luxury cashmere set by Chinti and Parker.

This Cult Gaia sweater dress looks cozy, chic and at the time Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore it on her instagram, 70 per cent of the purchase price went to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Win, win, WIN.

Rosie couldn't decide which look she loved more, and neither can we. We're obsessed and slightly envious of her impressive fall/ winter coat and jacket collection.

No one does at home style quite like Kylie Jenner, just a casual game of tennis, at home court, in head to toe Chanel. The usual.

Only Gigi Hadid could make lounging around playing video games look this editorial.

Yes, even celebrities support their friends' businesses. Bella Hadid rocked Fenty by Rihanna as she chills on what looks like someone's front doorsteps.





Feathers, sequins and a bathtub? Like a true fashion icon, Tracee Ellis Ross made this look effortless and oh so chic.

Kelly Rowland was literally glowing as she caught some rays in a champagne wrap dress that she accessorized with stacked jewelry on her ears and neck.

Puma has definitely become a celebrity lounge wear favourite even before quarantine, and Winnie Harlow proved why.

Rapper Saweetie showed us there is only one way to dress for the pool, and it includes a duster and heels.

We all love a good twinning mommy and daughter moment, but this shot of Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia in Cozy Skims is one of our favourites.

Only Hailey could make an entire Thanksgiving feast and end up looking this chic. We can't decide what looks better: that Turkey or the sleek bun and the oversized Khaite blazer combo!