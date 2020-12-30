The best red carpet fashion of 2020, from the Golden Globes to the Oscars

<strong>By Kenisha Alexander</strong> <p>There is no doubt in our minds that 2020 will be documented in history books, discussed and analyzed long after its completion. For many reasons, it will have a lasting impact on the way we view the world around us. <p>One thing that is sure to stay the same, however, is the excitement that comes along with the spectacle that is award season. It gives stars the chance to celebrate their achievements and gives fans a rare glimpse of their favourite celebrities' personal style. <p>While there were many award shows this year that were altered, downsized and some that were cancelled altogether, there were some awe-worthy moments at the beginning of the year that we still can't get over. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see our favourite red carpet looks from this year's award season!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images and VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Billy Porter</h2> <p>It's only right that we start this gallery off with one of the most iconic red carpet looks of 2020. <p>Jaws dropped and online publications went wild when the <i>Pose</i> actor showed up at the <strong><a href=/tags/0/golden-globe-awards>Golden Globes</a></strong> in a custom <strong>Alex Vinash</strong> number. He was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama series for his work on the show, and he owned the red carpet in this look. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Kerry Washington</h2> <p>The normally modest dresser turned heads when she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes in a blazer and skirt combo by <a href=/tags/0/altuzarra><strong>Altuzarra</a></strong> sans shirt. She finished the daring look with a bold red lip and sleek bob. <p>Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<h2>Scarlett Johansson</h2> <p>The 36-year-old brought old Hollywood glamour to the <a href=/tags/0/academy-awards><strong>Oscars</a></strong> in a champagne sheer bodice <strong><a href=/tags/0/oscar-de-la-renta>Oscar de la Renta</a></strong> gown. <p>It was only fitting that the double nominee wore gold, since she was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in <i>Marriage Story</i> and for Best Supporting Actress in <i>Jojo Rabbit</i>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<h2>Lily-Rose Depp</h2> <p>The model and actress made an extremely memorable impression in a <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</a></strong> lace catsuit at the 2020 <a href=/tags/0/baftas><Strong>BAFTAs</a></strong>. Everything from the lace to the ruby-encrusted bracelet is from the French fashion house. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<h2>Daisy Ridley</h2> <p>Normally recognized for ability to pull off harsher shapes, she softened things up a bit in this emerald Oscar de la Renta look at the 2020 BAFTAs. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Kate Beckinsale</h2> <p>There was definitely a structured shoulder trend this award season, and being one to often stay on trend, Kate was sure to participate. <p>The actress arrived at the 2020 <a href=/tags/0/critics-choice-awards><strong>Critics' Choice Awards</a></strong> in a <a href=/tags/0/julien-macdonald><strong>Julien Macdonald</a></strong> gown from the Julien x Gabriela Spring Collection. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Lizzo</h2> <p>Another white-feathered moment that we simply have not been able to get over, was <strong><a href=/tags/0/lizzo>Lizzo</a></strong> in this absolutely stunning white Atelier <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</a></strong> gown and matching feather boa. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<h2>Cinderella Balthazar</h2> <p>Awards season is the time of year when a lot of stars get to experiment with their style, and the singer did just that at the BAFTAs. <p>The British songstress opted for a <a href=/tags/0/joshua-kane><strong>Joshua Kane</a></strong> blazer dress with a regal looking turtle neck peeking through. It was a risk that truly paid off. <p>Photo: &copy; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<h2>Zendaya</h2> <p>The young <i>Euphoria</i> star wore a <strong><a href=/tags/0/tom-ford>Tom Ford</a></strong> breastplate – yes, you read that right: a breastplate – and matching fuchsia skirt to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. She looked effortlessly chic. <p>The 24-year-old actress rocked waist-length box braids and corresponding pink eye shadow to finish the look. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Winnie Harlow</h2> <p>The 26-year-old Canadian reminded us skin is definitely in with a barely there <strong><a href=/tags/0/laquan-smith>LaQuan Smith</a></strong> gown, <strong><A href=/tags/0/christian-louboutin>Christian Louboutin</a></strong> shoes and <A href=/tags/0/lorraine-schwartz><strong>Lorraine Schwartz</a></strong> jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
<h2>Janina Gavankar</h2> <p>The <i>Star Wars</i> actress really puts the statement in statement shoulder at the Golden Globes. She donned this <Strong>Georges Chakra</strong> couture gown and accessorized with <strong>Hearts on Fire</strong> and <strong>Memoire</strong> jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/WireImage
<h2>Jodie Turner-Smith</h2> <p>We literally could. Not. look. Away. <p>Jodie Turner Smith was glowing in <strong><a href=/tags/0/gucci>Gucci</a></strong> at the BAFTAs. One of the best parts of this gown was definitely the giant black bow that embellished the back. <p>Photos: &copy; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Lia Toby/Getty Images
<h2>Lil Nas X</h2> <p>He is not one to follow the rules or remain contained to one box, whether it be in his music or with his fashion choices. <p>The 21-year-old proved this once again at the GRAMMYs, where he created an unforgettable fashion moment when he wore a custom Versace suit. <p>Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<h2>FKA Twigs</h2> <p>Not only did she treat us to arguably one of the best performances of the night, but her the custom <strong>Ed Marler</strong> gown was also stunning. <p>Photo: &copy; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<h2>Jennifer Lopez</h2> <p>J.Lo made a bow-tiful statement in this <strong><a href=/tags/0/valentino>Valentino</a></strong> gown at the Golden Globes. <strong>Harry Winston</strong> jewelry completed the look. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Gwyneth Paltrow</h2> <p>The Oscar-winning actress strayed away from her more conservative looks on the Golden Globes red carpet and opted for something a little more risque in this sheer <strong><a href=/tags/0/fendi>Fendi</a></strong> number. No true fashion moment is complete without a pair of Christian Louboutins and celebrity favourite Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and she had both. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Kristen Wiig</h2> <p>Even though the <I><strong><a href=/tags/0/saturday-night-live>Saturday Night Live</a></strong></I>'s Valentino Haute Couture dress drew comparisons online to lasagna among other things, we applaud her for making such a bold fashion choice. We especially love that she paired it with black opera gloves in an unexpected but elegant move. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
<h2>Janelle Monae</h2> <p>The singer/songwriter's performance wasn't the only thing that brought a little sparkle to the Oscars. The "I Like That" singer wore a custom <a href=/tags/0/ralph-lauren><strong>Ralph Lauren</a></strong> gown that came fitted with its own bedazzled hood. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Cynthia Erivo</h2> <p>The stunning actress showed she is a woman of many talents at the Oscars. Not only was she nominated in two categories that are not normally linked – Best Actress and Best Original Song – but she also made an impression on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown and <strong><a href=/tags/0/stuart-weitzman>Stuart Weitzman</a></strong> platforms. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
<h2>Joey King</h2> <p>The star of <i>The Act</i> left us mesmerized in this optical illusion dress by <strong>Iris van Herpen</strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo>Jimmy Choo</a></strong> heels. <p>Photo: &copy; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Chrissy Teigen</h2> <p> The model and author looked breathtaking in a gorgeous <strong>YANINA Couture</strong> dress and <strong>Giuseppe Zanotti</strong> heels at the GRAMMYs, where she walked the red carpet with husband <a href=/tags/0/john-legend><strong>John Legend</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Sacha Baron Cohen</h2> <p>The comedian, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in <I>The Spy</I>, also made waves with his gorgeous sapphire coloured <strong><a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana>Dolce & Gabbana</a></strong> tuxedo. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/WireImage
<h2>Greta Gerwig</h2> <p>If there’s one thing award season has taught us, it's that you can't go wrong with a well tailored suit. The director showed us that when she wore a custom <strong><a href=/tags/0/alberta-ferretti>Alberta Ferretti</a></strong> suit and <strong><a href=/tags/0/nikos-koulis>Nikos Koulis</a></strong> jewelry to the Critics' Choice Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet
