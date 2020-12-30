Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban split: 'We will always remain friends and love each other immensely' By Heather Cichowski

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have announced their decision to break up.

The Olympian and the NHL defenceman made the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Dec. 29. They are ending their engagement and relationship.

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," P.K. penned in the caption next to a photo of he and Lindsey cuddling and smiling together.

The New Jersey Devils player continued, "After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Lindsey shared the same photo and a similar message on her Instagram on the same day.

She began, "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

Lindsey ended, "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Lindsey and P.K. had been together for three years. They were first linked in 2018 and they got engaged twice in 2019. Firstly, P.K. proposed to Lindsey in the summer. Then the former alpine ski racer proposed to him on Christmas 2019. During the coronavirus pandemic, the pair quarantined together and had also been making wedding plans. COVID-19 made them postpone their nuptials.

We wish P.K. and Lindsey the best during this time.