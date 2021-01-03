Broadcasting legend Larry King, 87, hospitalized with COVID-19: reports By Zach Harper

Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, reports say.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, according to CNN. His family have been unable to visit him due to protocols in place at the facility, numerous other reports say.

It's not known whether Larry is on a ventilator or is breathing on his own.

This hasn't been an easy last year for Larry. Two of his children died in July and August, just weeks apart. His son Andy passed away at age 65 from a heart attack, while daughter Chaia died of lung cancer at age 52.

Andy and Chaia were Larry's children with third wife Alene Atkins. He also has three other children.

Larry has had several health struggles in recent years. He has Type 2 diabetes. In addition to his age, that condition makes him high risk with COVID-19. In 2017, he revealed he had a cancerous tumour removed from one of his lungs when doctors were conducting routine X-rays on his chest to check his heart condition.

Larry has had decades of heart disease issues, having first had a heart attack and quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. He's written two books about his heart problems, and in November 2019, he said he had a stroke that March. That April, he also had an angioplasty after experiencing angina.

Larry and his family are in our thoughts, and we hope he recovers quickly.