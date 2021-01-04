Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson captures hilarious moment his daughter blamed the 'Spaghetti Fairy' for mess By Heather Cichowski

There was a guilty member of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's family after spilled spaghetti was found on the floor. But it wasn't the actor's daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 2. The culprit was apparently the "Spaghetti Fairy"!

The retired professional wrestler shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Jan. 3 in which his youngest daughter explained the incident all had to do with the mythical creature.

"If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy' who made all this mess, I'm slappin' its wings off," the 48-year-old joked in the caption.

"Baby Tia putting the heat on the 'Paghetti fairy' as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying 'she did it again?'..." he continued.

"That’s my kid — unflappable in the moment of crisis," he ended the caption, including the hashtag #mrcleanupman.

Tia avoiding looking at the camera and her daddy in the hilarious video.

Dwayne was heard from off-camera inquiring about the mess.

"Tia, what just happened?" he began as the camera pans to all the spaghetti on the floor.

"I don't know," replied the toddler, while holding a handful of dried spaghetti.

Tia maintained she knew nothing about the incident until Dwayne asked if the Spaghetti Fairy was involved. At that point, she confirmed it was the fairy's fault! She even provided a description, confirming that the Spaghetti Fairy "looked like a fairy."

When The Rock asked who was going to clean up the mess, Tia went back to saying she "didn't know." He knew how this was going to end and replied, "Well, pretty sure his name starts with 'D' and ends in 'Y.'"

At the very end of the clip, Tia dropped the spaghetti from her hands and claimed the Spaghetti Fairy was at it again! She also confirmed they would have to clean up the mess.

The funny video has received over 20 million views in less than 24 hours.

We wonder when the Spaghetti Fairy will show up next...