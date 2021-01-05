Emma Stone is reportedly pregnant with her first child By Heather Cichowski

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are reportedly expecting their first child together!

There have been rumours the Oscar-winning actress and Saturday Night Live director were expecting a baby after it was believed they had secretly tied the knot. Speculation they had married became rife after Emma and Dave stepped out wearing what appeared to be matching wedding bands in September.

That month, a source confirmed to People the ultra-private couple wed earlier in 2020. The lovebirds had been set to marry in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to alter their plans, like so many other couples last year.

In December, photos of Dave and Emma appeared to show the 32-year-old with a baby bump. Outlets have since reported the actress is pregnant, but reps have yet to comment on the matter. This will be the first child for Emma and Dave, 35.

The couple are famously private, but they publicly revealed they had gotten engaged in December 2019. They took to social media to share a sweet photo Emma showcasing her unique pearl-and-diamond engagement ring alongside her partner.

Emma and Dave first started dating in 2017, a year after they met in 2016 when she hosted SNL.

Congratulations to the couple!



