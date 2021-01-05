Imelda Staunton opens up about the 'extra challenge' of playing the Queen on the forthcoming seasons of 'The Crown' By Heather Cichowski

Playing a member of the Royal Family is no doubt a high-pressure experience, as many stars of The Crown can likely attest! Imelda Staunton, who will take over the role of the Queen in seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix show, has opened up about the added difficulty she faces.

The British actress talked to presenter Emma Barnett on a recent episode of BBC Radio's Woman's Hour about her role on The Crown.

Imelda takes over the part of Her Majesty from Olivia Colman, who starred as the Queen in seasons 3 and 4, and Claire Foy, who portrayed the younger monarch in seasons 1 and 2.

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with," the 64-year-old explained.

"With Claire Foy, it was almost history, and now I’m playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."

Season five and six of The Crown will bring a new cast. Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce is set to play Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in seasons five and six. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

The hit series was not initially expected to get a sixth season, but it was decided to do one after all. It was confirmed in July 2020 that fans would be getting six seasons of the show, like showrunner Peter Morgan had envisioned.

