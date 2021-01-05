2021 GRAMMYs postponed due to COVID-19: report By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

The 2021 GRAMMYs are being postponed, according to reports.

The music awards show was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 31, but it has been pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic. As of this writing, organizers have not confirmed a new date, but sources say they are aiming to hold the event sometime in March, according to Rolling Stone.



The ceremony was to be broadcast live on CBS with modifications made due to COVID-19. These included a scaled-back show with no audience and social distancing on stage.

The 2021 GRAMMYs are to be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and the nominations were announced in November.

Beyoncé earned several nods, as did Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. Justin Bieber, Drake, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Harry Styles, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and up-and-coming songwriter Brittany Howard.

Several 2021 awards shows have already pushed back their dates due to the ongoing pandemic. The season typically kicks off in early January with the Golden Globes. The GRAMMYs would have been the first major awards show of the year, if it had gone ahead with its Jan. 31 airing.

The Golden Globes had previously been moved to Feb. 28 due to COVID-19. The 2021 Oscars were postponed until April because of the pandemic and the 2021 BAFTAs are tentatively set to be handed out April 11.

The reports of the GRAMMYs being pushed back come on the same day the Queen cancelled all garden parties that were scheduled to take place in 2021, according to Buckingham Palace.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 86 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 191 countries and regions. The United States, where the majority of awards season shows take place, has nearly 21 million of those cases.