Dr. Dre recovering after suffering brain aneurysm By Heather Cichowski

Dr. Dre has shared a message to his fans after being taken to the hospital following a brain aneurysm.

The statement was posted on the rapper and producer's Instagram account on Jan. 5 shortly after reports he had been rushed to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was said to be lucid, according to sources. Multiple tests were being conducted to try to establish the cause of the bleeding in the 55-year-old's brain.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," Dre's message began.

"I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

The moving words were accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the man who is known for his own albums, along with helping create music by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Tupac and many others, in a recording studio.

Stars including Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Sasha Pieterse and Karlie Redd shared messages of support and kindness after Dre's post.

"Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre," Ice Cube wrote on Twitter next to a photo of him and Dre.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

LL Cool J shared an update on Dr. Dre's condition in his tweet, writing, "Dre is recovering nicely."

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊ — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

We send Dre our best wishes for a quick recovery.