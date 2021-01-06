Christie Brinkley gets her hip replaced 26 years after Colorado helicopter crash By Heather Cichowski

It's a New Year and also has Christie Brinkley a new hip!

The legendary supermodel took to Instagram to share a series of photos of an early morning boating and scuba session and told fans if they noticed a bandage on her hip, they were right. It turns out she'd had it replaced in November.

The 66-year-old said she had injured her hip during a helicopter crash near Telluride, Colo. more than 25 years ago when she was skiing. She also hurt her wrist during the terrifying experience. Christie was one of six people involved in the 1994 accident. Luckily, everyone survived.

"The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year," Christie told fans. "Twelve years ago I was told it needed to be replaced, but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!"

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown changed some of those plans, so the former Sports Illustrated cover star decided it was the right time to get the replacement.

"But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions," Christie continued. "I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity."

After taking time to recover, the mom of three was able to put her new hip to good use over the holidays!

"I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Years Eve, and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!" she wrote.

Christie, who is also known for her acting and entrepreneurial talents, encouraged her fans to take control of their health and well-being and not let fear get in the way.

"I’m writing all this to say If you've been putting something off that could improve your well-being but hesitate out of some sort of fear, I suggest learning as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations," she penned. "I found the best Doctor for my circumstances and voila!

"I can’t tell you how happy I am to have done this."

The model is focusing on rebuilding her strength and getting back in shape.

"Never too old to get hip!" she joked.

Christie is loving her new hip and the increased mobility it gives her so much that she said she "literally jumped out of bed and into the boat" for the morning photo shoot.

We're glad to hear Christie's surgery and recovery went well, and we're thrilled to hear how much her quality of life has improved from the operation!