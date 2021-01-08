The Wanted's Tom Parker celebrates 'significant reduction' in size of brain tumour By Heather Cichowski

Tom Parker, best known for his work with British dance pop group The Wanted, shared a very welcome health update with his fans on Jan. 7, saying he's "responding well to treatment" for brain cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old let followers know how he's doing with a post titled "SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION."

"These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again," he excitedly wrote.

The dad of two explained that he had an MRI scan on Jan. 5, and the results showed his tumour had reduced in size.



The producer went on to thank the U.K.'s National Health Service, which is also battling the coronavirus pandemic at this time.

"You're all having a tough time out there, but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line," he added.

Tom also thanked his "amazing wife," Kelsey Parker, calling her his "rock." He also praised their two children, 18-month-old Aurelia Rose Parker and three-month-old Bodhi Thomas Parker.

"My babies- I fight for you every second of every day," Tom shared.

"Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days," he continued.

"To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."

Tom, who is also a producer, added a photo of his young family outside with a sunny sky and green grass behind them.

Tom was diagnosed with a grade IV glioblastoma last fall. He and Kelsey were expecting their second child at the time he received the diagnosis of the inoperable brain tumour.

Since then, The Wanted star has shared updates about his treatments and health on his social media accounts. Tom began chemotherapy and radiotherapy shortly after his diagnosis. He has also written about how his family has not been able to be with him through parts of this treatment due to COVID-19.

The Wanted went on hiatus in 2014, but Tom's former band members have remained supportive. They were quick to send positive words after Tom shared his latest health update.

"Nothing beats @tomparkerofficial. Fact," said Max George.

"@tomparkerofficial you were always in the the habit of making miracles happen," added Jay McGuiness.

As we rang in 2021, Tom wrote a message thanking people for their love and support.

"Hey, I may not be a 100% yet but I’m out here doing it..getting there day by day," he wrote on Instagram. "Overwhelmed by all your love and support. So thank you all for that. Hope you all had a lovely Xmas and get to at least celebrate NYE in some capacity."

We are happy to hear Tom's news and wish him the best.