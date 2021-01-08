Simu Liu surprises a widowed dad and his kids with a PlayStation 5 for Christmas By Heather Cichowski

Simu Liu was one of the celebrities who brightened some lives and gave back over the 2020 holidays. The Kim's Convenience star teamed up with the Chinese Canadian Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) to bring some joy to a widowed father and his two young children for Christmas.

Simu shared a video of the sweet exchange earlier this week, explaining he and the CCYAA wanted to "shine a light on a very special family in our community."

The 31-year-old visited Stanley Chang and his children at their home to recognize the incredible work he has done. Sadly, Stanley lost his wife, Joanna Duong Chang, to cancer a year ago. The coronavirus pandemic has made their situation all the more difficult, but Stanley has risen to the challenge of raising his two children while also running the Joanna Duong Chang Memorial Foundation, which honours his wife's memory.

The foundation's aim is to break down barriers preventing girls and women from reaching their full potential, especially in careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and entrepreneurship. It has a scholarship fund and supports girl and women-focused charities in Toronto, and beyond.

To recognize Stan and his efforts, Simu surprised the family with a PlayStation 5. He also pledged to donate $1,000 to the Joanna Duong Chang Memorial Foundation.

"He is an inspiration to his family, his community, and to me," Simu said of Stanley.

The video showed the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star visiting Stanley and his family and presenting them with the gaming system.

"You're such an inspiration," the star told Stan.

MORE: 'Deadpool is CGI': Simu Liu releases hilarious diss track taking aim at Ryan Reynolds – for a good cause

Simu also encouraged fans to visit the Joanna Duong Chang Memorial Foundation and show their support.