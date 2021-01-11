'Sex and the City' is returning to TV! Everything we know about the reboot so far By Zach Harper

Sex and the City is back! The beloved show will officially be rebooted for HBO Max, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are on board. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be involved.



The reboot, which is titled And Just Like That... takes place over 10 episodes, which will see Carrie (Sarah), Charlotte (Kirstin) and Miranda (Cynthia) dealing with life in their 50s. It will start filming in New York this coming spring. All three stars will be executive producers, as will Michael Patrick King.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, said in a statement.

The web was abuzz with speculation about a rumoured revival for a while, and it was confirmed over the weekend when all three stars shared the same video of New York. Sarah teasingly wrote, "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?" in the caption.

Sex and the City was based on the book by Candace Bushnell, and the original series aired on HBO from 1999 to 2004. After that, it was transformed into two feature films in 2008 and 2010, along with a prequel series in 2013.