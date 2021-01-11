Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Jim Carrey among the winners of the first-ever 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards By Zach Harper

Amazon's gritty superhero series The Boys, Disney's Soul and sci-fi romantic comedy Palm Springs were big winners at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Jan. 10.

Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's war movie that stars the late Chadwick Boseman, was named Best Action Movie at the event. The film also took home the Best Actor in an Action movie for Delroy Lindo's performance. The movie, which is one of Chadwick's final motion pictures, has been hotly tipped for this year's Academy Awards.

Other winners included Jim Carrey (Best Villain in a Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog) and Sir Patrick Stewart (Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Star Trek: Picard).

The Boys picked up four awards, with Antony Starr winning two – Best Villain in a Superhero Series and Best Actor in a Superhero Series. The show also won Best Superhero Series, while Ava Cash received the Best Actress in a Superhero Series award.

Palm Springs, which stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two vacationers who become stuck in a time loop at a California wedding, picked up three awards, as did Soul. Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey both received trophies for their voice-acting work in the latter movie.

The Critics Choice Super Awards includes prizes across film and TV genres such as horror, science fiction, animated movies, action and more, and aren't just limited to drama and comedy categories. The inaugural event was hosted by comedian, writer and director Kevin Smith and writer and actress Dani Fernandez.

Here are the winners of the 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards:

Best Action Movie: Da 5 Bloods

Best Actor in an Action Movie: Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actress in an Action Movie: Betty Gilpin, The Hunt

Best Animated Movie: Soul

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie: Jamie Foxx, Soul

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie: Tina Fey, Soul

Best Superhero Movie: The Old Guard

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie: Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie: Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey

Best Horror Movie: The Invisible Man

Best Actor in a Horror Movie: Vince Vaughn, Freaky

Best Actress in a Horror Movie: Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Palm Springs

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs

Best Villain in a Movie: Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog

Best Action Series: Vikings

Best Actor in an Action Series: Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

Best Actress in an Action Series: Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Best Animated Series: BoJack Horseman

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series: Will Arnett, BoJack Horseman

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series: Kaley Cuoco, Harley Quinn

Best Superhero Series: The Boys

Best Actor in a Superhero Series: Antony Starr, The Boys

Best Actress in a Superhero Series: Aya Cash, The Boys

Best Horror Series: Lovecraft Country

Best Actress in a Horror Series: Jensen Ackles, Supernatural

Best Actress in a Horror Series: Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series: The Mandalorian

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series: Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series: Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows

Best Villain in a Series: Antony Starr, The Boys